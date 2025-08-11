DL Hughley Reacts To Ice Cube’s Movie Getting A O% Rating (Explicit )
Ice Cube’s new movie, “War of the Worlds,” made history……by getting a “0%” rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Many did not disagree with this number at all! Our very own D.L. Hughley had his opinion on the rating and Ice Cube’s acting skills
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC