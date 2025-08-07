Teyana Taylor To Have Emergency Vocal Cord Surgery
Singer and actress Teyana Taylor has announced that she is having emergency surgery to remove a non-cancerous growth on her vocal cords. Despite this issue which has caused discomfort and altered her voice, she insisted that her latest project, “The Escape Room” is still scheduled to be released on August 22nd.
See full story here
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC