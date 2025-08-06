BET To Suspend Hip Hop Awards And Soul Train Awards Shows
BET has announced that it is suspending the BET Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Awards shows. BET CEO Scott Mills confirmed the decision to suspend the two shows with no further details. Fans have had mixed reactions with some being upset while others feel that the BET Hip Hop Awards has got down hill from the cyphers to the locations of the show.
