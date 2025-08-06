Listen Live
Television

BET To Suspend Hip Hop Awards And Soul Train Awards Shows

BET CEO Scott Mills confirmed the decision to suspend the two shows with no further details

Published on August 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

BET has announced that it is suspending the BET Hip Hop Awards and Soul Train Awards shows. BET CEO Scott Mills confirmed the decision to suspend the two shows with no further details. Fans have had mixed reactions with some being upset while others feel that the BET Hip Hop Awards has got down hill from the cyphers to the locations of the show.

See full story here

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close