Listen Live
Entertainment

Meet Dion: This New App is like Zelle, but for Drinks!

Dion allows you to pick up a friends bar tab or send a stranger a drink anywhere in the world

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Group of friends toasting with colorful cocktails during a lively night out, showcasing vibrant drinks and festive vibes
Source: Lordn / Getty

A new app has hit the market that will allow you to cover a bar tab without you being at the bar!

Dion, a free social networking app developed by Inverzio, enables you to send real drinks digitally, which can be redeemed at select venues.

What is the Dion App?

Related Stories

This app redefines how society connects in a rapidlly increasing digital world. Whether you’re celebrating a friend’s success, breaking the ice with someone new, or simply reaching out to say, “I’m thinking of you” Dion bridges the gap between the online and offline. Users can send real drinks digitally, which can be redeemed at select venues.

There has been very positive feedback on the app’s easy navigation, user-friendly interface, and the networking opportunities the app creates.

“Honestly obsessed. Also used it to send a drink to a friend for her birthday—it was super easy, and she loved it. Such a cool way to make someone feel special, even if you’re not there in person.” a Dion user wrote.

Dion is such a fresh way to meet people—feels way more natural than other apps. I treated someone to a drink at a venue I was already at, we met that night, and now we hang out all the time.

It’s not about endless chats—it’s about actually doing something. I’ve met new friends, reconnected with people I hadn’t seen in ages, and discovered amazing spots around the city.”

To download the app [CLICK HERE]

MORE MOBILE APP READS:

RELATED: Does Cash App Owe You $2,500? Inside the Company’s $15M Data Breach Settlement

RELATED: What’s The ‘Tea’? This App Has Men Shook On Social Media

RELATED: 10 Must-Have Apps for Black College Students

Meet Dion: This New App is like Zelle, but for Drinks!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close