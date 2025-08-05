Listen Live
National

Diddy Denied Bail Again!!!

After s strong push from his team of lawyers and letters from victim #3 in his case, a judge has still denied Sean "Diddy" Combs bail.

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

After s strong push from his team of lawyers and letters from victim #3 in his case, a judge has still denied Sean “Diddy” Combs bail and he must remain in jail until his stinking hearing on October 3rd. The judge emphasized that there needed to be clear evidence that Diddy won’t flee or pose a danger to victims and witnesses. Based on those premices and the evidence of the case, the judge denied the bail application.

See full story here

https://share.tmz.com/watch/diddy-denied-bail-tmz-live-08-04-2025

Related Tags

Bail cassie Sean "Diddy" Combs

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Politics

DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC

Entertainment

Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’

Local

‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural

Entertainment

Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

News

Patrick Braxton Elected First Black Mayor Of Newbern

Style & Fashion

Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC

8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close