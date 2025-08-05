Donald Trump Criticizes Gayle King, Touts Job Uncertainty At CBS

President Donald Trump has once again publicly chastised a tv host over job uncertainty. At first it was Stephen Colbert, now it’s Gale King that have drawn Trumps focus and disdain. Trump suggested that Kings future at CBS was uncertain and that her multi-million dollar extension may not be renewed. Many of the changes have occurred with the CBS merger with Skydance and Paramount which seems to have included eliminating DEI policies….inline with Trumps White House policies.

See full story here