Donald Trump Criticizes Gayle King, Touts Job Uncertainty At CBS
President Donald Trump has once again publicly chastised a tv host over job uncertainty. At first it was Stephen Colbert, now it’s Gale King that have drawn Trumps focus and disdain. Trump suggested that Kings future at CBS was uncertain and that her multi-million dollar extension may not be renewed. Many of the changes have occurred with the CBS merger with Skydance and Paramount which seems to have included eliminating DEI policies….inline with Trumps White House policies.
See full story here
-
D.L. Hughley Calls Mo’Nique’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview “Lies”
-
Backing Biden! D.L. Hughley Slams “Cowardly” George Clooney Op-Ed On ‘TMZ Live’
-
DL Hughley Gives a Public Apology and Endorsement of Kamala Harris at the DNC
-
‘Bald Baby’ JD Vance Meme turns into Fishtown Mural
-
Walter Latham Looks Back at The Kings of Comedy, 25 Years Later
-
Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly
-
Red Carpet Rundown: Serayah Makes Her First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance At The Stellar Awards & Slays
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Just Made Oversized Transitional Dressing Look Flawless In NYC