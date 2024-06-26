Listen Live
News

Sheryl Crow Slams Drake For Resurrecting Tupac Via AI

In reference to the "Taylor Made Freestyle".

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-ROCK&ROLL-AWARD-ARRIVALS

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

The Rap beef of the century has left Sheryl Crow feeling a ways. She recently slammed Drake for resurrecting Tupak Shakure via AI.

Recently BBC conducted an interview with the singer. While the Kennett, Missouri native touched on a variety of topics regarding her artistry and storied career, it was her opinion on artificial intelligence that became her hottest take. On her newest album Evolution she touches on the technology on the title track. When asked about it she says that artificial intelligence is a “betrayal” and “goes against everything humanity is based on.”

She became aware of it last year when one of her colleagues used AI to recreate John Meyer sing her vocals. As a big Meyer, Sheryl Crow was stunned when she heard the final product saying “there would be no way you’d have been able to tell that he was not singing that song.” But it wasn’t until Drake and Kendrick’s recent Rap battle where Crow things were taken too far.

“Taylor Made Freestyle” featured artificial vocals from Snoop Dogg and 2Pac which apparently was like a punch to the gut for Sheryl. “You cannot bring people back from the dead and believe that they would stand for that,” she said. “I’m sure Drake thought, ‘Yeah, I shouldn’t do it, but I’ll say sorry later’. But it’s already done, and people will find it even if he takes it down. She went on to add “it’s hateful. It is antithetical to the life force that exists in all of us.”

Drake eventually removed “Taylor Made Freestyle” from his social media channels. You can listen to the track below.

Sheryl Crow Slams Drake For Resurrecting Tupac Via AI  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
News

Justice For Julian Lewis: Use-Of-Force Experts Question Decision Not To Prosecute Trooper Who Killed Black Driver

Entertainment

Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’

Radio One Newsletter
Uncategorized

Newsletter Sign-Up

News

Juvenile Announces New Hot Boys Album at Stone Soul Festival

Local

Buy Black RVA

Entertainment

63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Latest Karen Is Toilet Karen And She’s Telling Us She’s Here to Make America Jim Crow Again

Entertainment

Is Beyoncé in Hiding Amid Diddy Scandal?

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close