Niecy Nash-Betts Slays The Cover Of ‘Galore’: Owning Her Power, Love, And Style

Niecy Nash-Betts is gracing the cover of Galore magazine, and she looks absolutely radiant. The comedian-actress is not playing with her eye-catching images; she embodies ga-ga- Galore!

The shots—dropped alongside a compelling interview on June 26—show Niecy giving the girlies her version of Old-Hollywood glamour. The Emmy winner is rocking a stylish black mermaid-style dress complemented by long black gloves and a dramatic bow headpiece. Her crown’s black and white polka dot print provides vibrancy and personality to the aesthetic.

Niecy’s look combines elegance, avant-garde style, and bold BAWDY. Get into the look below.

Other pictures from Galore’s shoot showcase Niecy in a range of bold bodysuits, sequin fishnets, long-line blazers, and studded slouchy knee-high boots. Niecy’s forever bae, Jessica Betts, also gets her supermodel on in a few images.

Niecy’s long-time stylist, Ashley Sean Thomas, pulled together looks for unforgettable fits.

Niecy Nash talks love, life, and her ‘coming out’ story.

But beyond the stunning photos, the feature provides a deeply personal look into Niece’s journey and current outlook on life, love, career, and happiness. The Claws star got candid about taking on various roles in the industry, her life and relationship with Jessica, being a mother, and how she juggles it all.

“It was harder when they were younger. My mother moved into my guest house so she could take care of them while I was away working,” Niecy told the outlet about her early stages of motherhood. “It’s a hard balance because, on one hand, you’re showing them what hard work looks like; on the other hand, all they want is for you to be there.”

Representing her forever love this PRIDE Month, Niece also shared her version of a “coming out” story with the magazine. Niecy focused on her close friends and family when asked if she felt like she had to come out.

“Well, I guess the short answer is, I’ve never been in the closet to have to come out of. I loved who I loved until I didn’t. When I fell in love with Jessica, the first thing I did was tell my friends and family,” Niecy shared. “I wanted them to know that I’m happy. Some of them were surprised, and some of them were like, “I’m not surprised at all; you’re a lover.” The world didn’t know until we were married, but my fab 5 knew when we started dating.”

Read the entire story – and see all the images we gagged over – here.

Niecy Nash-Betts Slays The Cover Of ‘Galore’: Owning Her Power, Love, And Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com