Family of Killed “Rust” Cinematographer Drops Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin

Published on June 14, 2024

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

SANTA FE, N.M. — The family of the cinematographer killed on the “Rust” movie set is dropping its lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin.

The lawyers for Halyna Hutchins’ parents and sister asked that the lawsuit be dismissed “without prejudice,” meaning it can be refiled later. No explanation was given for the decision.

Meantime, Baldwin is set to go to trial for the 2021 killing of Hutchins next month. He has pled not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges.

On March 6, 2024, Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez-Reed was then remanded into police custody and sentenced to 18 months in prison on April 15, 2024.

The post Family of Killed "Rust" Cinematographer Drops Lawsuit Against Alec Baldwin appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

