Jackie Aina Fuses Advocacy And Luxury With Her Latest Candle Collaboration

Jackie Aina’s transition to the lifestyle space has been fruitful in more ways than one. The fiery Leo made her mark on the beauty world via her YouTube channel, where she used her platform to show the latest makeup trends, advocate for women of color in the beauty space, and so much more. Over the years, she’s collaborated with countless beauty brands, helping them expand their shade range to be more inclusive. Aina has used her voice and platform to advocate for Black and Brown faces, and while beauty is still a passion of hers, she’s leaning into other interests that have catapulted her into the lifestyle space.

“So much of my personality is not just beauty and makeup. That’s just what I was the most known for professionally. I’ve really enjoyed reentering this new space to prove I can be more than one thing, and it’s okay – and giving myself the space to try new things, knowing, ‘hey, this may not be what I’m the most known for, but it’s something that I’m just passionate about,’” Aina tells me in an exclusive interview.

“My audience has been open and susceptible in allowing me to explore that, which is truly a blessing because I’ve not necessarily seen other creatives have the same grace to do things like that,” she continues.

Jackie Aina’s adds luxury to the lifestyle space with FORVR Mood

In 2020, Aina launched FORVR Mood, an award-winning luxury home and fine fragrance brand with co-founder, Denis Asamoah. It was new territory for her, but she was up for the challenge.

“People who’ve been following me for as long as they have kind of know I’ve always been a scent girl; they just didn’t know to what extent until I started making it a big part of my content,” she says.

The brand has made great strides since entering the lifestyle scene. In April, they released their first perfume collection, and now, they’ve collaborated with Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal on a custom candle that perfectly embodies their latest blackberry flavor. True to Aina’s nature, this partnership has an emphasis of giving back to the community through the Black Girl Ventures organization. Every online purchase of the “Berry on Top” candle will support the org, which focuses on empowering underrepresented women-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and mentorship.

“As a Black entrepreneur and Black co-founder this partnership feels special. Black Girl Ventures Foundation is also part of this campaign that we will be working with to support entrepreneurs and help continue to pave the way for underrepresented business owners – which is why this partnership made so much sense, not only personally but professionally, because it is really important,” she says.

“Everybody doesn’t move this way, but it’s not good enough to get here and say, ‘Okay, guys, I made it. Bye,’ and then kick the ladder down. I’m intentional about making sure that I bring people with me in any way, shape, or form. I appreciated that Crown Royal made that partnership come to fruition. And Black Girl Ventures is a foundation and a cause that I’m passionate about, personally and professionally. So, it made this partnership ten times more lit,” she continues.

The limited edition “Berry on Top” candle will awaken your senses. The sweet medley of berries, fused with hints of vanilla and whisky feel like a cool summer evening against a vibrant sunset. It sets a calming mood that as smooth as a glass of Crown Royal’s Blackberry Whisky. The two go hand-in-hand, solidifying the beauty of this partnership.

Aina continues to empower her community while thriving in the lane she’s carved for herself. It’s an admirable quality that will take her far in life. She’s acknowledged that a vital part of the equation that leads to success is helping others along the way. You can shop the Berry on Top candle here.

