Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000

| 06.03.24
Dismiss
Stone Soul 2024
GRAMMY Museum's Inaugural GRAMMY Hall Of Fame Gala And Concert Presented By City National Bank - Inside

Source: Sarah Morris / Getty

MLH Touring Inc., the company behind Lauryn Hill’s Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Anniversary Tour, is facing legal trouble for breach of contract.

Eighteentwentysix LLC, a California service provider, has filed a lawsuit against MLH Touring Inc. for nearly $60,000 in unpaid services and other compensatory demands. This marks the first legal action related to Hill’s 25th Anniversary Tour, which gained attention when it was postponed in 2023.

The lawsuit alleges that Eighteentwentysix had a written agreement with MLH Touring Inc. since around August 2023. According to the agreement, Eighteentwentysix was responsible for production, rehearsals, and other logistical details for Hill’s North America tour, resulting in a bill totaling $59,175.89.

Despite repeated demands, MLH Touring Inc. allegedly failed to make the required payments as per the agreement. Eighteentwentysix is now seeking the owed sum, along with 10% interest from December 5, 2023, the date of their last invoice.

In addition to the unpaid fees, the service provider is requesting MLH Touring Inc. to cover their attorney fees, lawsuit filing costs, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the Court.

This legal action comes six months after Lauryn Hill announced the postponement of her tour due to serious vocal strain. In a statement to The Blast last November, she expressed gratitude to her fans for their support during the anniversary celebrations but explained that she needed time off for vocal recovery.

Hill assured fans that the canceled shows from 2023 would be rescheduled for early 2024, and new cities, including overseas locations, would be added to the tour. She reiterated her excitement for the extended anniversary celebration and thanked her fans for their continued support and understanding.

Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Faces Lawsuit Over Unsettled Bills Totaling Nearly $60,000  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
Trending
Entertainment

MC Lyte Announces Album Release After Nearly a Decade

Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges

14 items
Obituaries

NBA Hall Of Famer Bill Walton Dead at 71

Entertainment

Saweetie Opens up About Living in Her Car Before fame: ‘I Was Literally Couch Surfing’

Local

President Joe Biden Signs TikTok Ban Bill

Entertainment

DJ Akademiks Faces Lawsuit Alleging Rape and Defamation

25 items
Local

The History of Pick #22 in the NFL Draft

Local

Stone Soul 2024: Media Credential Application [Click Here]

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close