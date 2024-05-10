Ghostface Killah ft. Nas “Scar Tissue,” Dave East “Living Single” & More | Daily Visuals 5.10.24

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Iron Man might have bitten the dust in Avengers: Endgame, but the Hip-Hop culture’s iteration of Tony Starks is alive and well and after more than three decades in the game, Ghostface Killah shows got more than enough life left in his body to continue to churn out darts and laser beams on the track as he’s just dropped his latest album, Set The Tone.

Linking up with another Hip-Hop legend in Nas for the visuals to “Scar Tissue,” Ghost and Nas gives the OG’s something to break their neck to as the two turn a workout gym into a lyricist lounge where they spit the kind of gritty bars that had heads hitting the block with a G-Pack back in the day.

Keeping the vibes in the Big Apple, Dave East pays homage to a popular 90’s sitcom and in his clip to “Living Single,” the Harlem rapper kicks it with two thick young women while checking off the names of the characters from Living Single in his bars. Y’all can have Friends, we loving Living Single round these parts.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Plies, Tee Grizzley featuring Future, and more.

GHOSTFACE KILLAH FT. NAS – “SCAR TISSUE”

DAVE EAST – “LIVING SINGLE”

PLIES – “2100”

TEE GRIZZLEY FT. FUTURE – “SWEAR TO GOD”

DUVY HUNCHO – “COUNT UP DA CHECK”

KASH DOLL – “KASH KOMMANDMENTS”

ANTHONY LEWIS – “TRICKY”

BLAKELANA FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “PRICEY”

