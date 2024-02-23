DALLAS, TX.–This week’s cell phone outage that affected AT&T customers was not the result of a cyber-attack, says AT&T.
The carrier says a software update is to blame.
The service disruption started early Thursday and was resolved Thursday night. It was a major headache for many, who’s phone services were limited. GPS maps failed and some 9-1-1 calls did not go through.
AT&T serves more than 100 million customers, according to the company’s website.
The post AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage was originally published on wibc.com
-
Wizards Move On From Wes Unseld Jr As Head Coach
-
Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
-
REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia
-
Eva Marcille Talks ‘All the Queens Men,’ Balancing Motherhood, and Staying Grounded
-
Issa Rae Criticizes Hollywood For Falling Short On Diversity And Inclusion Commitments
-
Drake, SZA, Taylor Swift, And Other Artists’ Music May Be Pulled From Tiktok After Its Deal With Universal Music Group Expires
-
Kandi Burruss Says She Is Not Returning To Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’
-
Pharrell Williams Is Making A LEGO Movie About His Life