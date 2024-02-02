Issa Rae And Tia Mowry Serve Comedy And Fashion In A Chic Simkhai Dress

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Issa Rae and Tia Mowry have a few things in common, and one of them is their great taste in fashion. The ladies took to Instagram to show off their long, toned stems in a blue, yellow and white marble Simkhai dress.

Last week, Mowry posted a realistic reel of what it feels like when plans for the evening get canceled. The actress, dressed in the Simkhai dress, a black leather trench coat, black strappy heels, and large hoop earrings, is headed out the door before she receives a text message that reads, “Sorry, girl! I can’t make it out tonight.” Mowry quickly removes her coat, kicks off her heels, and hops on the couch with a glass of wine. The caption read, “Oh no, I’m devastated.”

Earlier this week, Rae wore the same dress in an Instagram skit that shows how she reacts to unwanted attention. In the video, the mogul exits a building, immediately shielding herself from an enthusiastic and intrusive person with a camera. “Ya’ll don’t have nothing to do?” Rae exclaims. “You asked me to do this. This is your phone,” the person responds.

“Can you please. Stop!” Rae says, before stepping back to give us a full view of her ensemble.

Not only do the women have great taste in clothing, they also make us laugh with their hilarious and relatable content.

This is never a question of who wore it better because both women slayed in their own way. Rae made the frock more casual by keeping the blouse slightly unbuttoned, while Mowry kept her dress buttoned to the top and accessorized with a classic black trench coat.

We’re a fan! What do you think? Are you loving this Simkhai dress?

