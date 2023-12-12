The Roots & Live Nation Urban Announce Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life For 2024

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The Roots and Live Nation Urban have announced a new event for next year that will be one of the hottest tickets around. The inaugural Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life event will take place next summer in Los Angeles and tickets go on sale this week.

The Roots have annually hosted the Roots Picnic in the band’s hometown of Philadelphia for years and is typically a star-studded affair with some of music’s best and brightest acts joining the band in delighting fans from all over.

For the Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life event, they’ll be joined by other musical giants such as Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, and other acts. The event will be held next June at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the drummer for The Roots, shared a statement about the upcoming Roots Picnic.

“The first time we played Hollywood Bowl was way back in 2011, and there was nothing like it. We came back to headline in 2019, and we’ve been talking about doing something there since. This idea for Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life came up, and we knew there was no better spot,” Questlove said.

This announcement comes just after many of the guest performers for the event showed up and rocked the house for the airing of the A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop last Sunday.

Tickets for Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life go on sale this Thursday at 10 AM local time PST. You can purchase the tickets here.

The Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life Lineup is below:

The Roots

Queen Latifah

Common

Digable Planets

Arrested Development

The Pharcyde

Black Sheep (Dres from Black Sheep)

& more to be announced

—

Photo: Getty

