Radio One Richmond RVP Marsha Landess Issues Statement On Comments Heard On 99.5 The Box Richmond

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The anti-Semitic comments heard on The Box, 99.5 were made by a temporary guest host who was not an employee of the station. These statements were horrible and offensive. Once we heard the comments and because he was alone in the studio with his producer, I personally drove to the station and immediately removed him from the show.

He will not be appearing again. Our CEO, Alfred Liggins, has personally apologized to Mr. Goldman on behalf of the station and our company, and we again sincerely apologize to Mr. Goldman for these remarks and condemn them in the strongest possible terms.