Listen Live
Local

Radio One Richmond RVP Marsha Landess Issues Statement On Comments Heard On 99.5 The Box Richmond

Published on November 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM
CLOSE
The Box Richmond Graphics

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

The anti-Semitic comments heard on The Box, 99.5 were made by a temporary guest host who was not an employee of the station. These statements were horrible and offensive. Once we heard the comments and because he was alone in the studio with his producer, I personally drove to the station and immediately removed him from the show.

He will not be appearing again. Our CEO, Alfred Liggins, has personally apologized to Mr. Goldman on behalf of the station and our company, and we again sincerely apologize to Mr. Goldman for these remarks and condemn them in the strongest possible terms.

More from 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close