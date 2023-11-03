Radio One Richmond RVP Marsha Landess Issues Statement On Comments Heard On 99.5 The Box Richmond

The anti-Semitic comments heard on The Box, 99.5 were made by a temporary guest host who was not an employee of the station. These statements were horrible and offensive. Once we heard the comments and because he was alone in the studio with his producer, I personally drove to the station and immediately removed him from the show.
He will not be appearing again. Our CEO, Alfred Liggins, has personally apologized to Mr. Goldman on behalf of the station and our company, and we again sincerely apologize to Mr. Goldman for these remarks and condemn them in the strongest possible terms.
-
Register Today! The Richmond Grand All Day Party Coming Oct 28
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Former Police Chief Alfred Durham In Favor Of Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
[VIDEO] Take An Unofficial Site Tour Of The Richmond Grand Resort and Casino
-
Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign
-
Your Voice Counts: Register Today and Find Early Voting Locations