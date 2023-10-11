Congressional Liar Rep. George Santos Facing 10 New Federal Counts Of Fraud, Identity Theft And More

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

New York Rep. George Santos, the man who conned his way into Congress, is facing more of the kind of federal charges one would expect someone to face when they’re a demonstrable fraud who got himself elected into the legislative branch of our government by lying about being a Wallstreet employee, a charity organizer, a Baruch College graduate and a myriad of other achievements that would have looked great on a political resume if they had actually happened.

In May, Santos was charged with 13 counts accusing him of defrauding his donors and falsely claiming unemployment benefits. According to the Washington Post, he was charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds and two counts of making materially false statements to the U.S. House of Representatives. But the lawmaker who capped his way to the Capitol would not be deterred. He pleaded not guilty, called the charges against him a “witch hunt” and compared himself to Rosa Parks after Utah senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney suggested he shouldn’t be holding the position he falsified his education and professional history in order to get. (Because why not go ahead and add fake civil rights leader to the rest of his Tinder Swindler-esque resume?)

Well, now, the Anna Delvy of Congress is looking at additional charges that, again, are the kind of crimes one would expect to be committed by the guy who hustled conservative New York voters into electing him into office. The indictment was made public Tuesday and accuses him of stealing the identities of family members and using donors’ credit cards to spend thousands of dollars on himself.

