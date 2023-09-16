Cardi B Turns Heads In A Custom Embellished Fishnet Dress

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Cardi B is turning heads once again – but this time, it’s not for her rhymes but instead for her incredible fashion sense! Over the weekend, the “Bongos” femcee shared an Instagram post of herself serving face and BAWDY in a revealing black fishnet dress that made us all swoon. The beauty’s fly picture hit her feed and sent the internet into a frenzy, where she rocked the dress that hit her lady lumps in all the right places.

The custom look was an embellished fishnet dress that featured silver ornaments donned throughout. The Jordon Wilis designed look hit at Cardi’s thighs, and the “Up” rapper wore silver and black platform heels to complement her sexy look.

The artist’s other accessories included silver hoop earrings and colored stiletto nails. She topped her entire look off by wearing her hair in a swooped up ‘do with loose curls that fell around her stunning face, which of course was beat to perfection with metallic blue eye shadow and a nude lip.

Cardi posted the sizzling pictures along with the caption, “Comfortable always ”

As of Saturday, September 16, Her post garnered nearly 1 million likes and over 5,000 comments, with her followers praising her look and flooding her comment section with emojis.

Cardi’s latest Instagram slay comes on the heels of her internet breaking performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last Tuesday, where she along with her rap bestie Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage to perform their latest collab, “Bongos.”

The performance was certainly a jaw-dropper and featured a stunning entrance from Cardi who dropped down to the stage from a diamond ball. From there, the performance went into overdrive, with the rappers belting out their lyrics while being surrounded by a sea of background dancers in vibrant, sparkly outfits to match the song’s tropical theme.

The performance was met with explosive applause from the audience as well as fans praising the duo on social media as they were all loving every minute of the choreographed routine.

