Have you ever struggled with practicing optimism or getting yourself out of a rut? Maria More shares 3 ways to intentional make yourself more happy!
- Take note of the company you keep.
- Don’t dwell on “mistakes”…determine the lesson you learned!
- Monitor your exposure to negativity.
Take a page out of Rock T’s book and try looking at the glass half full, opposed to half empty. While every situation has potential negative factors, there is always something positive that you can try to make your focus!
Click to hear all of the Mind, Body, Business Tips:
Read More:
Self-Care Practices Proven to Reduce Stress
Mind Body Business: 3 Ways to Make the Most of Your Day
Mind Body Business: Healthier Parenting Tips to Consider [LISTEN]
Mind, Body, Business: How To Be Optimistic was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Legendary Game Show Host Bob Barker Dead at 99
-
'That 70s Show' Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years
-
Beloved Dancing with the Stars Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Download the KISS 99.3/105.7 Mobile App!
-
Firearm Fatalities Named Leading Cause of Death Among Children [WATCH]
-
Newsletter Sign-Up
-
Listen To Kiss Richmond On Your Alexa!