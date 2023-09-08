Yung Miami Attended The Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour In A Beyoncé-Inspired Outfit

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Yung Miami attended Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles, channeling the “Cozy” singer in a Bey-inspired look that has the internet talking!

Yung Miami Channels Her Inner Beyoncé

For Virgo season, Beyoncé requested that her fans show up to the Renaissance World Tour decked out in silver and metallic fashions. Our girl Yung Miami got the memo and took the request further. The femcee attended the Los Angeles show decked out in a costume that mirrored Beyoncé’s custom black and silver Loewe jumpsuit stage look. She posted the outfit to her Instagram account with the caption, “Monday I’m overrated, Tuesday on my Dick .” The ornate look was silver with embroidered black hands that covered her crotch, boobs, and behind. The Caresha Please host even sported similar sparkling black opera-length gloves featuring stiletto red fingernails. The Florida native accented her look with black platform heels, a buss down wig, and a handheld fan that read “Heated.”

Most of Yung Miami’s followers admired her look, as they flooded her comment section with praise and compliments. One fan wrote, “As the beehive president, I approve .” Another fan commented on how gorgeous her face looked. However, one follower disapproved of the ensemble and took to Twitter to voice their opinion by typing, “Caresha blew me with that costume for [Beyoncé’s] concert… Girl.” Yung Miami defended her look by responding, “Hoe shut up it was a COSTUME!”

When it comes to fashion, Yung Miami has no boundaries. We love that the socialite went all out for the Renaissance World Tour with her Queen Bey-inspired look! This shows just how much the “No Bars” lyricist admires the Houston native and that she can care less what the crowd has to say because she will do her…period.

