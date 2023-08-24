Kelly Rowland Dazzles In An Angelic Bridal Gown By Chana Marelus

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Kelly Rowland already walked down the aisle to marry her husband Tim Weatherspoon, but who says you can wear a bridal gown twice?! The beloved singer and stylista stunned in a Chana Marelus bridal gown that epitomized elegance and avant-garde fashion.

Kelly Rowland Is A Bridal Goddess

In recent years, bridal gowns have evolved to fit a variety of silhouettes and style preferences. Fast forward to today’s fashion times, and wedding gowns have evolved even more. And music mogul Kelly Rowland hopped on her Instagram to show us how eclectic these frocks can be. Rowland struck an effortless pose in a show-stopping gown from designer Chana Marelus’s Spring 2024 collection. The pleated ensemble is located at NYC’s Spina Bride shop, giving the wow factor that most brides search for. It’s cinched at the waist and features luxe folds that overlap in the back, creating a dramatic look. The top fold can also be worn as a headdress, which gives the dress an edgy vibe.

Rowland adorned the lovely gown with tan ankle sandals, a soft glam beat, and a jazzy up-do hairstyle. The “Like This” singer’s followers fell in love with her look and flooded her comment section with praise. Celebrities like Marsai Martin, Letoya Luckett, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian took a moment to pay homage to Rowland’s stunning garb. One follower was so taken aback that they had to refer to the actress’ government name. “Umm KELENDRIA TRENE ROWLAND????? Omgggg ,” penned the fan. It’s no secret that Rowland can make any outfit look fabulous, but this particular getup is at the top of our “favorite things Kelly Rowland wears” list.

This unique gown emanates goddess vibes, and who better to model it than the Houston native? If you’re in the market for a wedding gown and don’t mind deviating from the norm, you may want to check out this designer.

