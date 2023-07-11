FOX 8 reports that Cleveland police may have captured the person responsible for the mass shooting in Downtown Cleveland on Sunday morning.
Nine people were shot in the Warehouse District of Downtown Cleveland over the weekend. A local business owner offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the person responsible for the heinous crime.
From FOX 8:
Investigators have taken a possible suspect into custody for questioning in the Sunday mass shooting in Cleveland, the I-Team has learned.
It happened around 2:26 a.m. in the Warehouse District.
It’s unclear at this time if the person taken into custody is the shooter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED: Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run
Possible Cleveland Mass Shooting Suspect Taken Into Custody was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
