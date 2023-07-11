If you have any expectations of the Barbie movie, you’ll want to check them at the door. The very charming and very pink film exposes the female experience without a hitch. The film, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, follows Barbie and her quest for self-acceptance and individuality. When the doll begins to experience thoughts outside her seemingly perfect world, she goes to the real world to find the source of her mental friction.

When Barbie gets to the real world she meets Gloria (played by America Fererra), a mother of one working through the impossible pressures of being a woman. Together, the ladies band together to make the necessary changes that release them from the shackles of perfection.

In an exclusive interview with Fererra, we discuss her role as the film’s hero, the impact the current generation has on self-acceptance, and the kind of Barbie she’d be in the real world. Check out our interview. And while you’re at it, be sure to catch Barbie in theaters on July 21.

America Fererra Says Gen Z Empowers Her Generation To Embrace Imperfections In ‘Barbie’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com