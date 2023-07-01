Ashanti was spotted on the ‘Gram over the weekend rocking a sexy animal print look after hitting the stage in Las Vegas and it’s safe to say that her look was everything!
In the fashionable Instagram post, the beauty wore the super cute animal print ensemble to perfection which consisted of a leopard print body suit and matching over the knee boots and finger gloves. She paired the look with a black Dolce and Gabbana belt, dark shades and oversized hoop earrings and wore her hair in a wavy style with a middle part.
The starlet wore the sexy leather look as she modeled in an Instagram Post for her millions of Instagram followers after performing in Las Vegas and served face and body while showing off the stunning look. As for her makeup, she wore a deep red lip and served face to round out her effortless slay.
“Nights in Vegas @_networkingz” she simply captioned the IG photo dump. Check it out below.
But that wasn’t all Ashanti shared with her IG followers. She then uploaded a short recap Reel from her performance alongside some of her fans and celebrity fans. Check it out below.
To round out her posts, she finally shared one last photo of her ensemble before she hit the stage, this time captioning the post, “Showtime….”
Check it out below.
“You are everything and everything is you…” one of the beauty’s millions of IG fans wrote underneath the fashionable IG photo set while another commented, “There she gooooo ” and another commented, “I see the “power edges” are on deck!”
This gorgeous songstress is always serving a LEWK when it comes to giving us fashion envy and is definitely at the top of our list as one of our favorite fashionistas, wouldn’t you agree?
Beauties, what do you think about Ashanti’s effortless slay? Did she nail it once again in this look for her latest on stage appearance?
Ashanti Breaks The Internet In Latest Animal Print Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
