Time is ticking for the tourists in the missing underwater vessel that submerged in an effort to explore remains of the infamous Titanic shipwreck.

Sunday afternoon, the ‘OceanGate Titan’ hit the North Atlantic with five crew members aboard. This 13,123 foot submersible is roughly the size of a mini-van, and was designed with a 96-hour oxygen sustainment capability.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A search ensued by U.S. and Canadian rescue teams Sunday evening, after the vessel lost contact with its support ship roughly 1 hour and 45 minutes into the descent. Latest reports reveal that sonar picked up banging sounds in 30-minute intervals near the area the submarine was last detected, indicating “continued hope of survivors,” according to an internal US government memo.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Among those aboard are OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush (Titan’s pilot), a British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family, and a Titanic expert.⁣ Each of the passengers paid $250K each for the opportunity.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch Video Tour Inside the Submersible Below:

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

It is unclear how the submarine lost contact, or how close to the Titantic it actually reached. Updates are forthcoming as the story develops.

Don’t Miss…

Twitter Reacts To Learning Missing OceanGate Expeditions Submarine Is Steered By Using An “Xbox Controller”

Texas Woman Missing For 2 Days Found Alive Inside Jeep Submerged In Lake

10 Reasons The Fantastic Voyage Is A Bucket List Must Do

Missing ‘Titanic Tourists’ Submersible: Most Important Updates + Submarine Tour [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com