Jamie & Corinne Foxx To Host A New Game Show

According to Deadspin, Jamie and Corrine Foxx are slated to host a new game show called “We Are Family” on the Fox Network. The show will centered around non-famous relatives of celebrities teaming up with contestants trying to figure out which celebrity they are related to.
Jamie is still recovering at a Chicago hospital from a “medical complication” which happened several weeks ago.
Nick Cannon and Kelly Osborne will be the temporary host and dj on Beat Shazam and the new game show is scheduled to start sometime in 2024.
