Chris Brown & Usher Allegedly Fight At Party

Several outlets are reporting that Chris Brown and his crew allegedly jumped Usher Friday night after a birthday party in Vegas.
A close source shared that Usher threw a celebrity-filled birthday celebration for Breezy at Skate Rock City in Las Vegas on Friday which went downhill a few hours later when Chris Brown reportedly got “disrespectful” with singer and actress Teyana Taylor. According to sources, Usher came to her defense prompting Chris to call him a “coward.” Chris Brown and his crew allegedly jumped Usher and leaving him with a “bloodied nose.”
The next day both Usher and Chris Brown were at the Lovers and Friends tour where video has surfaced with Chris involved in another altercation during Missy Elliott’s performance.
See story here
