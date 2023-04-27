Ciara Leaves Us Speechless In A Black Monot Gown

This week, Ciara was spotted on the scene striking a few poses in an adorable all black designer look and of course, she looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable ensemble.

The songstress strutted her stuff on Instagram for a night out and certainly brought the fashion. For her slay, the beauty rocked a stunning, off-the-shoulder gown from Monto which featured a sheer top and long black maxi skirt. The skirt featured slits on each side to show off her incredibly toned legs. The gown looked perfect on her and she was sure to serve LEWKS as she posed and gave us her best model walk ahead of her night out.

To add to the stylish look, she also made sure to serve face as she donned a light beat and was all smiles as she rocked a nude lip to perfection. As for her hair, she rocked her brown locs in a loosely curled bob that certainly gave us hair envy and complemented the stunning outfit.

CiCi took to Instagram to show off her look in an IG Reel, simply captioning the look with a black heart emoji to let the ensemble speak for itself. Check it out below.

“One thing Ciara gon do is eat ” one fan commented underneath the post while another wrote, “This is giving Tyra Banks Supermodel. Ciara is beautiful. Legs are incredible!”.

Whenever Ciara steps out, she does not come to play! We’re always loving her style, and this fit is definitely one of our faves!

Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s latest look?

