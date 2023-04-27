‘Red Table Talk’ Canceled As Meta Shuts Down Facebook Watch Originals Entertainment Group

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Red Table Talk becomes a casualty in Meta’s Facebook Watch originals group shut down. The popular show, hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris, interviewed celebrities and even aired their own dirty laundry with candid discussions between the family members.

The show received lots of praise for providing a platform for others to tell their truth. When socialite Jordyn Woods needed a safe space to tell her side of the story after the Tristian Thompson and Khloe Kardashian debacle, the show welcomed her with open arms and allowed her to set the story straight.

The series premiered in May of 2018 and ran for five seasons. Because the hosts allowed their guests to be vulnerable in a judgment-free zone, it positively affected the show’s ratings. In 2019, Red Table Talk won an NAACP Image Award; in 2021, they won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Meta undergoes layoffs

Mina Lefevre, head of development and programming for the Watch Originals Group, left the company after six years. The media giant is experiencing company-wide layoffs that will affect 10,000 employees, and this comes after their most recent mass-firing of 11,000 workers.

We will miss Red Table Talk and hope the show can be picked up elsewhere. What do you think? Are you sad to see the show go?

