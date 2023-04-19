Yung Miami Reveals She Is No Longer Dating Diddy, And Wants To Improve Her Speech

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Yung Miami is an open book on the cover of The Cut’s “Special Issue” revealing what fans have been speculating for weeks, that she and Diddy are no longer dating. The City Girls rapper-turned-actress (“Meech where’s my husband?”) also opened up about wanting to change the way she talks, her love for fashion, struggling with the death of her son’s father, and tapping into her acting bag.

According to Caresha, she and Diddy remained friends despite their breakup. “We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

She also dispelled that her “golden showers” admission was about Diddy. “I never said he was the one I did that with. Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences. Some people get shitted on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as f*ck. I watch a lot of porn, bitches get peed on. If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?”

While rap is her first love and what made her a superstar, Caresha is open to adding more acting roles to her resume which already includes Netflix’s You People and Starz’s BMF. Her viral cameo in BMF may have been funny to fans, but the femcee was struggling internally with the loss of her son’s father.

“It was hard for me because the BMF scene, it was so emotional — like my [character’s] husband got killed and, in real life, my baby father got killed. I always say I never got a chance to go through the emotion of my baby father getting killed and feel he’s gone because I was always working, which was a good thing because it kept my mind off of it. It was good and bad. If not, I don’t know where it would have took me. You know how some people go into a deep depression? I thank God I was able to keep working because I’ve got kids. I felt it, of course, but I didn’t have a breakdown until after the fact. When I did break down, it was bad. It was horrible.”

As for her love for fashion, Caresha revealed she’d spend her life savings on Chanel and wants her own clothing line.

“I want it to be something like Juicy Couture, which was one of my favorite designs. The Juicy bracelets with the charms. I also love Von Dutch. I want to be one of the biggest designers it can be. It’s just starting, and I have to stay consistent. But I do feel like if I stay consistent and I really do it the right way and take my time with it, it can really be a big brand.”

She added, “I just love fashion and dressing up. I like working with designers just to see where their mind go and just see how they even come up with a design, just to see that creative space. It’s fun.”

Check out the full interview, here.

