I HATE THE HOMIES | NBA ‘PLAY-INs’, ANGER PROBLEMS, Tiger Wood or just Tiger GOOD | EPISODE 47

The Homies are back from Easter weekend to talk about the NBA Playoffs, Anger Problems, and what’s going on with Tiger Woods.

LISTEN AS WE COVER

The Guys talk about their Easter Weekend 2:30

The NBA Playoffs are about to start and The Homies are READY!!! 6:42

Basketball players aren’t the ONLY ones with ANGER PROBLEMS 20:16

‘Seeking Brother Husbands’ is “GRIFF”s new show (SMH) 29:59

Is Tiger Woods DONE??? Say it AINT SO 38:15

The Homies interview Darnell D. Parr, Author of the new book helping young women titled ‘Just in Case … I forgot to tell you’ 47:21

About The Show

Ask Yourself….. Why do “I HATE THE HOMIES” Podcast? After listening to ONE episode of ROCK-T, “GRIFF” and SUPA DAVE express their opinions on your favorite topics… You will get your answer. Every week these guys discuss the top stories in the world of Entertainment, Pop Culture, Sports, Relationships, and any other random topic. They tell it like it is and can care less whether you like it or not. So Buckle Up and get ready for the “I HATE THE HOMIES” Podcast

