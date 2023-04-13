Celebrity News

Jamie Foxx Hospitalized For “Medical Complication”

Jamie Foxx Hospitalized For "Medical Complication"

Published on April 13, 2023

According to TMZ, 55 year old Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a “medical emergency” on Tuesday morning in Atlanta. There has been no explanation nor official word on the nature of the complication but his daughter Corinne did post a message to his fans from the family.

Foxx was recently spotted on the set of the upcoming film “Back In Action”, co-starring Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz which is scheduled to come out in 2024 on Netflix.

