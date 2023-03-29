Suge Knight To Possibly Chronicle His Life In A TV Series

TMZ is reporting that incarcerated Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight may have his life’s story put into a TV series. Sources say Suge and his brother are collaborating on a TV project that will go deeper that what the world already has heard about him and it will begin filming this summer.
See story here
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Singer Johnny Gill Engaged to Marry Model
-
GoFundMe For Irvo Otieno Slow To Gain Traction As Family Prepares For Funeral
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Jalen Rose Files For Divorce From Molly Qerim
-
Singer D'Angelo Reveals Details About His Addiction & Comeback
-
Ralph Tresvant of New Edition Named New Host of "Love and R+B"
-
Video Of African Mom Tongue Kissing Her Child Goes Viral!