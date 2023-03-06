Chris Rock Breaks “Oscar Slap” Silence With Netflix Special

Chris Rock finally spoke publicly on the infamous ‘Oscar slap’ during his live and globally streamed Netflix special “Selective Outrage.”
Rock opened the live show from Baltimore by saying: “I’m going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody. I’m going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered. People always say words hurt … anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”
Rock never talked referenced that infamous slap again until the last ten minutes of his routine…and it was brutal towards Will and Jada. Rock then suggested that Smith’s response to his Oscars joke about his wife and their troubled relationship than him.
“I love Will Smith, my whole life,” Rock said. “I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life … now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whupped.”
Rock said people have asked him “How come you didn’t do nothing back that night?’” “Because I got parents. You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.”
See story here
-
Boxer "Sugar" Shane Mosley Loses Championship Belts to Wife in Divorce
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Petty and Destructive: J.LO’s Ex Allegedly Releasing Sex Tape Including Honeymoon Footage
-
Despite Rumors, Actor Morgan Freeman Confirms He's Not Marrying His Step-Granddaughter
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Anna Nicole Smith Gets No Money From Husband's Fortune, Says Court
-
Naked Photos of Basketball Wives Hit The Net: Jennifer’s Kitty Exposed!
-
Did Suge Knight Inject Eazy-E With HIV? Old “AIDS” Joke Resurfaces, Raises Questions