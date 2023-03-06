Chris Rock Breaks “Oscar Slap” Silence With Netflix Special

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

Chris Rock finally spoke publicly on the infamous ‘Oscar slap’ during his live and globally streamed Netflix special “Selective Outrage.”

Rock opened the live show from Baltimore by saying: “I’m going to try to do a show tonight without offending nobody. I’m going to try my best, because you never know who might get triggered. People always say words hurt … anybody who says words hurt has never been punched in the face.”

Rock never talked referenced that infamous slap again until the last ten minutes of his routine…and it was brutal towards Will and Jada. Rock then suggested that Smith’s response to his Oscars joke about his wife and their troubled relationship than him.

“I love Will Smith, my whole life,” Rock said. “I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life … now I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whupped.”

Rock said people have asked him “How come you didn’t do nothing back that night?’” “Because I got parents. You know what my parents taught me? Don’t fight in front of White people.”

See story here