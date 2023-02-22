Jennifer McClellan Is The 1st Black Woman Elected To Congress In Virginia

Virginia voters elected Democrat Jennifer McClellan to fill an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, making history as the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.
McClellan received a landslide victory over Republican nominee Leon Benjamin in the special election for the 4th District seat, which was open after the death of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin back in November.
