Nepal Plane Crash Kills 68, Passenger Was Recording During Impact (Warning)

A plane crash in Nepal that killed 68 passengers had its final moments from inside captured by a truly unsuspecting passenger.
The tragedy occurred Sunday during a 27-minute Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the town of Pokhara. The plane was carrying 72 passengers which leaves 4 of then unaccounted for.
At this point, it’s unclear what caused the aircraft to nosedive but civilian footage taken from the ground seems to show the last few seconds the plane was in the air before it collided into a gorge. The crash is under investigation.
