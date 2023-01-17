Nepal Plane Crash Kills 68, Passenger Was Recording During Impact (Warning)

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

A plane crash in Nepal that killed 68 passengers had its final moments from inside captured by a truly unsuspecting passenger.

The tragedy occurred Sunday during a 27-minute Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the town of Pokhara. The plane was carrying 72 passengers which leaves 4 of then unaccounted for.

At this point, it’s unclear what caused the aircraft to nosedive but civilian footage taken from the ground seems to show the last few seconds the plane was in the air before it collided into a gorge. The crash is under investigation.

