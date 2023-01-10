Georgia Blows Out TCU 65-7 To Become Back-to-Back Champs

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

The No:1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs did not disappoint by dismantling the No:3 TCU Horned Frogs in a 65-7 butt whooping and becoming undefeated back-to-back National champs!!!

UGA won its second national title in a row, only the fourth team to do so since 1990 and the first in the nine-year College Football Playoff era. This particular beat down hasn’t been seen in a college football title game of any format in 152 years of college football.

See story here