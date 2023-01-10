HomeSportsCollege Sports

Georgia Blows Out TCU 65-7 To Become Back-to-Back Champs

The No:1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs did not disappoint by dismantling the No:3 TCU Horned Frogs in a 65-7 butt whooping and becoming undefeated back-to-back National champs!!!

UGA won its second national title in a row, only the fourth team to do so since 1990 and the first in the nine-year College Football Playoff era. This particular beat down hasn’t been seen in a college football title game of any format in 152 years of college football.

