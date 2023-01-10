Trump Attorney’s Scramble To Block Unsealed Testimony

CLOSE
The district judge presiding over the sexual assault lawsuit brought against Donald J. Trump has ordered that key excerpts from his testimony be unsealed and made public, citing that the former president did not file any documents explaining why the deposition should be sealed or redacted.
Writer E. Jean Carroll alleged that Donald J. Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store, Bergdorf Goodman dressing room during the mid 90’s. This is the second lawsuit brought against him, with the first seeking to hold him accountable for battery in relation to the incident.
