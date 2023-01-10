Trump Attorney’s Scramble To Block Unsealed Testimony

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

The district judge presiding over the sexual assault lawsuit brought against Donald J. Trump has ordered that key excerpts from his testimony be unsealed and made public, citing that the former president did not file any documents explaining why the deposition should be sealed or redacted.

Writer E. Jean Carroll alleged that Donald J. Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store, Bergdorf Goodman dressing room during the mid 90’s. This is the second lawsuit brought against him, with the first seeking to hold him accountable for battery in relation to the incident.

