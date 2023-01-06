Garcelle Beauvais Debuts A New Hair Color And We’re In Love!

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Garcelle Beauvais recently stepped out in a look that was everything and gave us hair envy and more!

For her new look, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality television star rocked burgundy colored hair to perfection, which definitely gave us a pop of color on these gloomy winter days. Her new hair was styled bone straight and parted down the middle to frame both sides of her face. She paired the look with a black turtle neck and minimal jewelry and served face as she posed for her hair selfie.

The reality star and TV host took to Instagram to show off her new hair, captioning the photo set, “New year New me! #stillstanding #newlook #newvibe”‘ Check it out below.

Like us, Garcelle’s 1.2 million IG followers went nuts over this photo and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Gorgeous ,” one follower wrote while another commented with, “I love a redhead” and still another wrote, “GARCELLE DID NOT COME TO PLAY bring it queen!!! ”

We absolutely love this look on the beauty! What do you think about the reality star’s slay? Did she nail this look?

