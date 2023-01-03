HomeEntertainment News

Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer Fred White Dead at 67

Fred White, brother of Verdine White and drummer for the legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire has passed away at the age of 67. He was the drummer from the mid-’70s to the early ’80s during the time when the group made much of its most beloved music.

