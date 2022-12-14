‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dead At 40

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

TMZ is reporting that Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the famed DJ of the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, is dead from an apparent suicide.

Sources say his wife Allison ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, frantic because Stephen had left home without his car and that it was not like him at all.

A short time later, paramedics got a call for a medical emergency at an L.A. hotel where they found Stephen dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

