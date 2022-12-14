HomeCelebrity News

‘Ellen’ DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Dead At 40

Ellen Degeneres and Jalaiah Harmon

Source: EllenTube / Ellentube

TMZ is reporting that Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the famed DJ of the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, is dead from an apparent suicide.

Sources say his wife Allison ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, frantic because Stephen had left home without his car and that it was not like him at all.

A short time later, paramedics got a call for a medical emergency at an L.A. hotel where they found Stephen dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

See story here

 

