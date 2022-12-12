General A.P. Hill, Last Confederate Statue Removed From Richmond

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com. @djkingtutt804
Source: Sky Noir Photography by Bill Dickinson / Getty
The last public Confederate statue has been removed from the city of Richmond, the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War. The statue of Confederate General A.P. Hill was finally taken down after many discussions the general’s remains which were interred beneath it.