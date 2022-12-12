HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Announces Surprise Daughter, Mystery Mother Revealed

Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Sean Combs shocked the world via Twitter that he had welcomed a baby girl to the world.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

TMZ is reporting that according to the baby’s birth certificateLove Sean Combs was born October 15 in Newport Beach, CA and Diddy is listed as the father and 28-year-old Dana Tran is listed as the mother.

See story here

 

