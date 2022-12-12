Diddy Announces Surprise Daughter, Mystery Mother Revealed

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

Sean Combs shocked the world via Twitter that he had welcomed a baby girl to the world.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

TMZ is reporting that according to the baby’s birth certificate, Love Sean Combs was born October 15 in Newport Beach, CA and Diddy is listed as the father and 28-year-old Dana Tran is listed as the mother.

