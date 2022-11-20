Sabrina Elba Struck A Pose In a Balmain Dress

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Sabrina Elba had in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous photo of herself donning a form-fitting Balmain look that was everything!

For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in the sexy curve hugging Balmain look that retails for $3,395 and features grey detailing throughout. She accessorized the jersey dress look with minimal jewelry to let the sexy look speak for itself. She matched the ensemble with black shoes on her feet which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the look to perfection for her Instagram followers while spending time in Paris.

Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram photoset to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles as she strutted her stuff in the Los Angles sun. “A night in Paris with @mytheresa.com x @balmain #mytheresaxbalmain” she simply captioned the stunning look. Check it out below. As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “Ummmm ok its just becoming disrespectful for you to be looking this good every damn day .” We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay? Don’t miss… Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine 5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

