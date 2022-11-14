UVA Shooting Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Arrested In Henrico

DJ King Tutt was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Virginia. He is a graduate of Virginia State University, veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has dj'd and hosted shows with some of the biggest acts in Hip Hop and R&B history. A 15-year radio vet and former syndicated mixer with “The Doug Banks Radio Show” and “The Touch,” he definitely gets it in!!! Check out King Tutt on-air weekdays from 10a-3p ET on and mixing during the "Thunderstorm Mix" every Friday night from 10p-midnite on Kiss Fm and www.kissrichmond.com.

The suspect in the Sunday night shooting at UVA , Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was arrested Monday morning in eastern Henrico, without incident, according to police.

Three members of the University of Virginia football team were killed in that Sunday night campus shooting and have been identified as D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Two others were also injured after returning from an off-campus trip to UVA.

