UVA Shooting Suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Arrested In Henrico

The suspect in the Sunday night shooting at UVA , Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was arrested Monday morning in eastern Henrico, without incident, according to police.

Three members of the University of Virginia football team were killed in that Sunday night campus shooting and have been identified as D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Two others were also injured after returning from an off-campus trip to UVA.

