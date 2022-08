99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Netflix is in full swing with the latest installment of Beverly Hills Cop starring Eddie murphy. The project has been titled “Beverly hills Cop: Axel Foley,” and also features Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Hewitt. Production is underway with Mark Molloy as director and Murphy producing the project along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

