Rickey Smiley’s Pinto Beans Recipe [Listen]

Rickey Smiley went viral on TikTok, stirring his Pinto Beans and everyone wanted to know the recipe because they looked so good. Check out the video below that had the people hungry!
Rickey gives the listeners his recipe for his Pinto Beans! Listen below:
READ THE RECIPE BELOW
Ingredients
- Pinto Beans
- Smoked Turkey Legs or Wings
- Better Than Bouillon
- Slap Ya Mama Seasoning
- Minced Garlic
- Onion Powder or Onions
- Thyme
- Paprika
- Hillshire Smoked Sausage
- Six Ears of Corn
- plastic spoons
Instructions
- Get some smoked turkey wings and or a smoked turkey leg
- Put it in a pot, put you some Better Than Bouillon in there
- Put some onions or onion powder
- Put some minced garlic in there
- Put some Thyme in there
- Slap Ya Mama Seasoning
- Fill it up with water and just let it cook, Let it freakin’ cook. To the point where that turkey meat is falling off the bone.
- Here’s the secret. No good broth, no good beans
- Take the canned pinto beans. Put them all in a strainer and rinse them off to get the slime off the beans.
- And at the end when the broth is perfect, make sure you put that garlic and that thyme in there. That’s gonna make that baby pop.
- Put that Slap Your Mama and some Paprika. Right? I’m talking about really, really really flavorful.
- So always cook with five or six plastic spoons. So you can dip it in there and taste it and make adjustments to your seasoning.
- And once you do that, then you add the beans.
- Hillshire Smoked Sausage. Two stripped smoked sausages. Chop it up. Put the sauces in there because if you put sausage in jambalaya, why can’t you put them in pinto beans?
- So now you got Turkey Meat. Now you got smoked sausage in the pinto beans or whatever.
- Go ahead and cut you off about five or six ears of corn, cut him in half and stuff it down in the pot and close the pot and let it sit there. Let it sit there for about 15 minutes and you don’t even have to cook it anymore.
- And let those flavors marinate and make you some cornbread. That’s a whole damn meal and you can eat off of it for four days
