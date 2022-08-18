Tisha Campbell Admits She Snuck Into The Audition For ‘My Wife & Kids’

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Tisha Campbell admits that she snuck into the “My Wife and Kids” audition to nab the starring role as Damon Wayan’s wife on the show after Tichina Arnold gave her the info. She also admitted that she was told that Damon Wayans did not want her for the part due to her connection with Martin Lawrence, citing that he couldn’t see himself with “Gina” for five years.

“I pull up to the Disney lot and I go ‘hey, I’m supposed to be here and my name is Tisha Campbell’ and he was like ‘your name’s not on the list,’ and I was like ‘oh my God! My agent did this to me again? I can’t believe this can you check one more time? Look under Tisha!’ and he goes ‘I’m just gon’ let you in there’s a lot of people that look like you that came in today.”

