Issa Rae Serves A Smooth Flex At The Season 2 Premiere Of Her Series ‘Sweet Life’

Another day, another Issa Rae slay. The writer, producer, and actress makes it look easy!

Rae was a sight for sore eyes at the season two premiere of Sweet Life, a project she created and served as the executive producer on. The star shined brightly in a vibrant multicolored striped Christopher Rogers mini dress. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings, black strappy sandals, and a matching neon yellow pedicure.

As if the outfit wasn’t enough, Rae hit us with hair envy, per usual. The 37-year-old looked flawless in a long, textured ponytail done by her stylist, Felicia Leatherwood.

Leatherwood gave a brief behind-the-scenes look at the style, which was constructed of 3 cornrows braided back into a ponytail. The simple yet chic look is one of the many styles the celebrity stylist has created for Rae. In fact, she was responsible for all of the Insecure actress’s looks on the hit TV series.

I am here for the Issa Rae era. Her career glow up is amazing, and her style is impeccable. Our girl is in her prime, and she’s just getting started. What do you think? Are you feeling her latest looks?

