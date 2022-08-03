99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Tamar Braxton was spotted on Instagram this week donning a super sexy little black dress that we love!

For her sexy look, the reality TV star and entertainer rocked the $762 Area look to perfection, consisting of a black mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and rhinestone trim. She paired the look with black pointed toe heels and wore the sexy look while dancing around to Beyoncé’s latest album, Renaissance, which has everybody in a frenzy. As for her hair, she rocked her platinum blond locs in a style that was down with loose curls.

She shared the look on her Instagram page, posting an Instagram Reel while modeling the look to perfection from all angles and dancing to the tunes of Queen Bey. “I needed this #rennaissance … I haven’t felt this feminine and free in a long time ” she simply captioned the short video. Check it out below.

just Fine & glowing!!” one of Tamar’s followers commented on the video while another wrote, just Fine & glowing!!” one of Tamar’s followers commented on the video while another wrote, “Go head girllll!!! Enjoy YOU!”

What do you think about Tamar’s sexy look?

Tamar Braxton Shows Off Her Curves In A Little Black Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com